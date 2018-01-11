(L-R) Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr and Thomas Middleditch of 'Silicon Valley' (Photo Credit: HBO)

Most of the Pied Piper crew is back in HBO’s newly released trailer for the upcoming fifth season of Mike Judge’s hit comedy, Silicon Valley.

Richard (Thomas Middleditch), Gilfoyle (Martin Starr), Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) and Jared (Zach Woods) now runs the newly revamped corporation, Pied Piper. As Richard has some hurdles to conquer as a CEO of over 50 employees, they find out Jian Yang (Jimmy O. Yang) has kicked them out of their home. Apparently, their tech incubator and homeowner Erlich Bachman (T.J. Miller) vanished and Yang now lays claim to the incubator.





In a May 2017 statement by HBO, T.J. Miller and the network agreed Miller will not be returning to the next season of Silicon Valley. “In Erlich Bachman, T.J. has brought to life an unforgettable character,” the statement reads. “…and while his presence on the show will be missed, we appreciate his contribution and look forward to future collaborations.”

In December, Miller was accused of assaulting a woman while in college. Miller and his wife took to social media to deny the allegations.

The 5th season premiere of Silicon Valley arrives on HBO March 25th.

