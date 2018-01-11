2/14/2017 - File photo dated 06/12/15 of actor Tom Hardy, as adults across the nation have confessed to switching over to children's TV channel CBeebies to listen to a bedtime story read by the Taboo star. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tom Hardy (Mad Max, The Dark Knight Rises) will star in Marvel’s standalone ‘Venom’ film due out this fall & it appears they’ll be shooting some scenes for it in San Francisco this month.

Tom Hardy Will Film Scenes for Venom in and Around Edinburgh Castle https://t.co/5k9firIsio pic.twitter.com/A2eLILinCX — SF Weekly (@SFWeekly) January 8, 2018

The Spiderman villain, who’s real name is Eddie Brock, is from San Francisco. Brock becomes a journalist who is eventually taken over by an alien symbiote who likes to terrorize people.

Filming is expected to place on Geary St. between Larkin & Post Streets on Wednesday January 24. A building near the bar Edinburgh Castle (950 Geary St.) received notice earlier this month of filming for a project called ‘Antidote’ – the same project name the ‘Venom’ was given when filming in Atlanta, Georgia last year.

There will be filming around the city from January 16-January 26 as well. In places like Russian Hill, Chinatown, North Beach, the Financial District & more. So, if you’re in San Francisco around then keep an eye out for Tom Hardy & potentially his co-stars Michelle Williams & Riz Ahmed.

