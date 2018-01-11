Tom Hardy (Mad Max, The Dark Knight Rises) will star in Marvel’s standalone ‘Venom’ film due out this fall & it appears they’ll be shooting some scenes for it in San Francisco this month.
The Spiderman villain, who’s real name is Eddie Brock, is from San Francisco. Brock becomes a journalist who is eventually taken over by an alien symbiote who likes to terrorize people.
Filming is expected to place on Geary St. between Larkin & Post Streets on Wednesday January 24. A building near the bar Edinburgh Castle (950 Geary St.) received notice earlier this month of filming for a project called ‘Antidote’ – the same project name the ‘Venom’ was given when filming in Atlanta, Georgia last year.
There will be filming around the city from January 16-January 26 as well. In places like Russian Hill, Chinatown, North Beach, the Financial District & more. So, if you’re in San Francisco around then keep an eye out for Tom Hardy & potentially his co-stars Michelle Williams & Riz Ahmed.
For more on casting for the film head to projectcasting.com.