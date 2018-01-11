National Tater Tot Day is celebrated in February and if it’s a holiday that you’re into then you’ll want to hit up this annual party at Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) on Saturday February 3.

Some of the Bay Area’s finest food trucks will be serving up special tots covered in cheeses, sauces, & spices & you’ll get to vote for who makes the best ones in the Bay.

Tix are $5 GA, or $32 if you want all you can drink craft beer from 11 AM – 3 PM that day. Grab ’em at Eventbrite.

For more info head to the Facebook event page.