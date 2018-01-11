Filed Under:Quarry Park Adventures, Sacramento
Courtesy of Quarry Park Adventures

Just over 100 miles, or a 2-3 hour drive from downtown San Francisco will be a new adventure park opening in Rocklin, California.

Quarry Park Adventures will offer zip-lining, rock climbing, a beach with paddleboats, & a whole lot more.

Above this 80-foot deep, 500-foot long converted quarry will be the Rocklin Roundhouse, which will be home to five restaurants where you’ll be able to find things like pizza, sandwiches, and plenty of craft coffee & beer.

There will also be an area called the Quarry Kids Kove for children ages 4-10, so this is a pretty family-friendly spot.

The Quarry Kids Kove & Rocklin Roundhouse will open in March and the grand opening for the entire park is expected to take place on Memorial Day Weekend.

Quarry Park Adventures will have a gold rush theme & you’ll see plenty of 19th century designs, machinery, and antiques.

quarryparkmap1 906798eb New Northern California Adventure Park To Open In May

Courtesy of Quarry Park Adventures

You can head to Quarrypark.com for more info.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From THE NEW ALT 105.3

Subsonic PlaylistsGet the latest playlist.
Soundcheck PlaylistsGet the latest playlist and the archive!

Listen Live