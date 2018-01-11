Courtesy of Quarry Park Adventures

Just over 100 miles, or a 2-3 hour drive from downtown San Francisco will be a new adventure park opening in Rocklin, California.

This huge old quarry going to be main attraction at Quarry Park Adventures – zip lines, rock climbing, paddle boats, kids play land, etc https://t.co/yg2vgkqMz2 pic.twitter.com/GPhdw440WW — MUDGE (@JMMuu) January 7, 2018

Quarry Park Adventures will offer zip-lining, rock climbing, a beach with paddleboats, & a whole lot more.

Above this 80-foot deep, 500-foot long converted quarry will be the Rocklin Roundhouse, which will be home to five restaurants where you’ll be able to find things like pizza, sandwiches, and plenty of craft coffee & beer.

There will also be an area called the Quarry Kids Kove for children ages 4-10, so this is a pretty family-friendly spot.

The Quarry Kids Kove & Rocklin Roundhouse will open in March and the grand opening for the entire park is expected to take place on Memorial Day Weekend.

Quarry Park Adventures will have a gold rush theme & you’ll see plenty of 19th century designs, machinery, and antiques.

You can head to Quarrypark.com for more info.