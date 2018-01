Flight of the Conchords performs at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival in Newport, RI, on Saturday, July 23, 2016. (Photo by Jim Rassol/Sun Sentinel/TNS) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

It was rumored recently that Flight of the Conchords had a new special in the works & now HBO has confirmed that it’s real.

The hour-long special will be filmed during the duo’s upcoming UK spring tour & will premiere in May.

The musical/comedy ran for two seasons on HBO from 2007-2009.