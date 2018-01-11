Taking over The Armory (1800 Mission St.) in San Francisco on Sunday March 25 is the ultimate celebration of all things brunch.

The BrunchCon 2018 tour is a 21+ event that offers an open mimosa bar as well as an open Bloody Mary bar. It’s not just drinks, though. There will also be over 30 vendors offering brunch bites during each session.

There’s a morning session from 9:30AM – 12 PM & an afternoon session from 1:30 PM – 4 PM. Tickets are $60 & will go up as the event gets closer. You can grab them here.

There’s currently 13k people interested in an attending on the Facebook event page, so this could sell out.