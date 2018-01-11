Alex Turner, singer of British band Artick Monkeys, performs during a concert in Bogota, Colombia, 04 November 2014. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz/EFE/Sipa USA)

It’s been nearly five years since the release of their album AM and it seems Arctic Monkeys are finally ready for a full-fledged return in 2018. We know now that they will be playing shows this summer with the announcement of their headlining appearance at Firefly in Delaware.

The Woodlands are calling 🌳🌲☀️ Passes on sale Friday, 1/12 at 10am ET. Special one-day pricing available Friday only till 11:59pm ET! pic.twitter.com/O4ZPLdgLwy — Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) January 11, 2018

The band also confirmed that they officially began working on their sixth album last September. Meaning there’s a good chance we get new music by the summer as well.

With all of this, the likelihood of the band coming back to the Bay Area for the first time in years seem pretty high.

Whenever we get word of a new song or more tour dates, we’ll let you know.