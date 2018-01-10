(Via Steak N Shake Facebook)

Back in the fall of 2016 there was a lot of fanfare over a midwest favorite opening their first full-service location in the Bay Area. Steak ‘N Shake brought their steak burgers & shakes to Daly City & then opened another location in Campbell in 2017. As of this week, however, both locations have shut down.

We regret to inform that Steak 'n Shake in #Campbell & #DalyCity has closed for business. While we truly valued & enjoyed serving these communities, we had to make the hard decision to close our doors in this area. Thanks for your understanding and support. – #SnSBayArea pic.twitter.com/NlWA77wkHc — Steak 'n Shake (@SnSBayArea) January 9, 2018

That leaves the Steak ‘N Shake counter at inside the student union at San Jose State as the only Bay Area location while the closest full service location is in Reno.

Business at both the Daly City & Campbell locations reportedly did not come close to expectations.