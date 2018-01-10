Filed Under:Campbell, Daly City, Steak 'n Shake
(Via Steak N Shake Facebook)

Back in the fall of 2016 there was a lot of fanfare over a midwest favorite opening their first full-service location in the Bay Area. Steak ‘N Shake brought their steak burgers & shakes to Daly City & then opened another location in Campbell in 2017. As of this week, however, both locations have shut down.

That leaves the Steak ‘N Shake counter at inside the student union at San Jose State as the only Bay Area location while the closest full service location is in Reno.

Business at both the Daly City & Campbell locations reportedly did not come close to expectations.

