Game Boy is set to make a return thanks to video game designer & manufacturer, Hyperkin, later this year.

One of the dope things I got hands-on at #CES2018 is @Hyperkin's Ultra GB! I never knew how gassed up I'd be playing OG Game Boy games in 2018 lol pic.twitter.com/cbZ9T8xxmI — Michael Higham (@michaelphigham) January 9, 2018

‘Ultra Game Boy’ will have a built-in six-hour battery, stereo speakers, and is also being customized for musicians use the console to create electronic songs.

It’s expected to be released in the summer & will cost less than $100.

This release appears to be different from what Nintendo has been doing with their mini-classic consoles.

