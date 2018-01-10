Filed Under:Emo Nite, San Francisco
Emo Nite, the popular emo-themed dance party & singalong is returning to the Bay Area for its first night in 2018. This time with a bit of twist.

Instead of being on a Tuesday night as it traditionally was each time it came to San Francisco, it’ll be on a Friday night – February 2, 2018 (Groundhog Day!). There’s also a venue change as it’ll now be taking place at Social Hall SF at Van Ness & Sutter.

If you wanna singalong to all of your emo favorites on Friday night February 2, the 18+ event is $10 and you can grab tickets at axs.com.

