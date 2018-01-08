Courtesy @aannaac/Instagram

The art installation that has been lighting up downtown San Jose since the beginning November was supposed to end its run near city hall in January, but now the Sonic Runway will be around for you to check out until March 9, 2018.

It’s part of a series of installations that the Burning Man Project has planned for downtown San Jose.

The 24 LED-lit arches are synced with music and have become very popular since the installation opened on November 3. It will continue to light up on Santa Clara street stretched between the corner of 4th & just past 5th St. for a while longer so check it out while you can.