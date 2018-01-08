Photo: David Edwards

By Scott T. Sterling

Franz Ferdinand is having a rock and roll dance party and you’re invited.

The Scottish band has revealed its latest single, “Feel the Love Go,” which finds Alex Kapranos and company setting up shop in the heart of the dance floor with a pulsating beating and rhythmic guitars. There’s also a pretty great sax solo towards the end of the song.

“Feel the Love Go” is the latest song from the band’s upcoming album, Always Ascending, which is due to debut on Feb. 9.

Franz Ferdinand is set to hit the road with a clutch of North American tour dates which kick off in April. Listen to the new track and see all the dates below.

4/8 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

4/10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

4/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

4/13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

4/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

4/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

4/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

4/28 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

4/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

5/2 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

5/7 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

5/8 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

5/11 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

5/13 – San Diego, CA – North Park @ The Observatory

5/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

5/17 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre

