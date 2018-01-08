BottleRock Napa Valley Presented by JaM Cellars returns May 25 – May 27 featuring the best in live music, wine, food and craft brew.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 9 at 10 AM at www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.
BottleRock sells out every year. Purchase your tickets fast!
HERE’S THE (awesome) 2018 LINE-UP!
· Bruno Mars
· The Killers
· Muse
· The Chainsmokers
· Halsey
· Snoop Dogg
· The Head & The Heart
· Billy Idol
· The Revivalists
· Thievery Corporation
· Phantogram
· Bleachers
· Mike D
· Oh Wonder
· Lake Street Dive
· St. Paul & The Broken Bones
· Michael Franti & Spearhead
· Trombone Shorty
· E-40
· Soja
· Shakey Graves
· Natalia Lafourcade
· Nahko & Medicine For The People
· Manchester Orchestra
· Bomba Estereo
· Allen Stone
· The Record Company
· The Struts
· LANY
· New Politics
· Watsky
· COIN
· Tank & The Bangas
· The White Panda
· J. Roddy Walston & The Business
· Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real
· Jacob Banks
· NoMBe
· The Motet
· Mondo Cozmo
· Allan Rayman
· Missio
· The Districts
· Durand Jones & The Indications
· Dhani Harrison
· Alice Merton
· Magic Giant
· Welshly Arms
· Liz Huette
· Amy Shark
· Moonalice
· Jukebox The Ghost
· Flor
· Marty O’ Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra
· The Alive
· RIVVRS
· The Night Game
· The Aces
· Ghost Of Paul Revere
· Low Cut
· Connie Caitlyn Smith
· AYOKAY
· Alex Lahey
· The Wrecks
· Dan Luke & The Raid
· Jon & Roy Dean Lewis
· Pony Bradshaw
· Ethan Tucker
· David Luning
· Hamish Anderson
· Billy Raffoul
· The Brevet Anchor + Bell Sanho
· The Indian
· The Knitts
· Tommy Odetto
· Napa Valley Youth Symphony
· Silverado Pickups
