JD Pardo in "Mayans MC" (Photo Credit: Prashant Gupta/Fox)

On Friday’s Television Critics Association meeting in Pasadena, Fox/FX Productions announced they have ordered Mayans MC, a spinoff series of the hit crime-drama Sons of Anarchy with an almost all-Latino cast.

Set after the events of Sons of Anarchy, the drama focuses on Ezekiel “Ez” Reyes, played by JD Pardo (The Twilight saga), of the Mayan MC charter along the California-Mexico border. Sarah Bolger (Once Upon a Time), Clayton Cardenas (American Crime), Richard Cabral (Lethal Weapon series) and Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica) also co-stars.

FX Networks CEO John Landgraf said they have greenlit Mayans MC for 10 episodes that will premiere late 2018. He says the series will show “hit television and diverse television can be the same thing,”

Kurt Sutter, Sons of Anarchy creator will produce the show along with Elgin James and Norberto Barba.