Rumors have been swirling since even before the Raiders disappointing 2017 season came to an end and now it appears what had been suspected is true. Jon Gruden will return to coach the Raiders … for a whole lot of money and for a very long time.
The Raiders have at least one more season in Oakland before they relocate to Las Vegas and are also on the hook to pay former coach Jack Del Rio for the next three seasons as well after giving him an extension last offseason.
Many have been quick to point out the exorbitant price the team is paying for Gruden is a bit surprising due to the Raiders having a notoriously cheap ownership group.
Gruden previously coached the Raiders from 1998-2001.
