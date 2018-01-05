Filed Under:Barack Obama, David Letterman, George Clooney, Howard Stern, Jay-Z, Malala Yousafzai, Netflix, Tina Fey
(Courtesy of Netflix)

Letterman is returning to television … sort of.

The late night legend is launching a monthly six-episode, 60-minute Netflix talk show series called My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

The all-star set of guests include George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, Howard Stern, and President Barack Obama.

The series will debut on January 12 with President Barack Obama’s first major interview since leaving office.

For all things My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman go to www.netflix.com/letterman.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

