Donuts (credit: Thinkstock)

San Francisco’s first Krispy Kreme has opened up in one of the city’s most popular tourist destinations, Fisherman’s Wharf. You can find it at 353 Jefferson St. right next to In-N-Out.

It’s open early & late with 6 AM-11 PM hours Sunday-Thursday, 6 AM – 1 AM hours on Friday and Saturday nights, and most importantly, it has a 24-hour walk-up window if you’re craving a donut at any time.

Don’t want to hang out in Fisherman’s Wharf? You can also get donuts 24 hours a day at Bob’s Donuts on Polk St. & they’ve been serving ’em up since 1960.