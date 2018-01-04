25 August 2013 - Culver City, California - Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine. The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco held at Culver Studios. Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Last spring we got our first look at Adam Devine, (Concord’s own) Blake Anderson , & Anders Holm’s upcoming action/comedy ‘Game Over, Man!” & now we finally have an official trailer.

The ‘Workaholics’ crew are tasked with becoming heroes when the Los Angeles hotel they work at is taken over by evil gunmen.

We’ll find out if they can save Shaggy & the rest of the hostages when the film premieres on Netflix on March 23, 2018.