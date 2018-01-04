Filed Under:Game Over Man, Netflix
25 August 2013 - Culver City, California - Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine. The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco held at Culver Studios. Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Last spring we got our first look at Adam Devine, (Concord’s own) Blake Anderson , & Anders Holm’s upcoming action/comedy ‘Game Over, Man!” & now we finally have an official trailer.

The ‘Workaholics’ crew are tasked with becoming heroes when the Los Angeles hotel they work at is taken over by evil gunmen.

We’ll find out if they can save Shaggy & the rest of the hostages when the film premieres on Netflix on March 23, 2018.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From THE NEW ALT 105.3

Subsonic PlaylistsGet the latest playlist.
Soundcheck PlaylistsGet the latest playlist and the archive!

Listen Live