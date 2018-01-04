Filed Under:Mario Kart, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend Of Zelda
(Courtesy of Nintendo)

The latest game console from Nintendo has become the fastest-selling console ever in the United States.

According to Nintendo, the Switch has sold nearly 5 million units during its first 10 months of retail.

The console which can go seamlessly from portable to home console and single player to multi-player.

It also boasts extremely popular titles like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at a price point of $299.99.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

