(Courtesy of Nintendo)

The latest game console from Nintendo has become the fastest-selling console ever in the United States.

According to Nintendo, the Switch has sold nearly 5 million units during its first 10 months of retail.

The console which can go seamlessly from portable to home console and single player to multi-player.

It also boasts extremely popular titles like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at a price point of $299.99.

