Kit Harington & Emilia Clarke in ‘Game of Thrones’ (credit: HBO)

It’s been rumored since the end of season 7 that HBO’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ might be taking 2018 off before its eight & final season & that has now been confirmed.

Full story: @GameOfThrones officially returns for final season in 2019. Here’s why and what it means: https://t.co/t9rS4qx8aE pic.twitter.com/6rnVu7KW80 — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) January 4, 2018

The final season is expected to begin filming this summer & an exact release date in 2019 is not yet known. It will also be only six episodes, though some of those will be longer than usual.

GoT’s showrunners have said that this extra time will allow them to make the shows’ final episodes as spectacular and satisfying as possible.

