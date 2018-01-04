Filed Under:National Parks

We were a bit spoiled in 2017 with ten free days of entry to national parks over the course of the year. That was in celebration of 100 years of the National Park Service. For 2018, there will be four free days offered to all of the country’s national parks.

  • Monday January 15 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • Saturday April 21 – First day of National Park week
  • Saturday September 22 – National Public Lands Day
  • Sunday November 11 – Veterans Day

In related National Park news, January 15 will also be the final day you can visit Muir Woods without a reservation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From THE NEW ALT 105.3

Subsonic PlaylistsGet the latest playlist.
Soundcheck PlaylistsGet the latest playlist and the archive!

Listen Live