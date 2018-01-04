We were a bit spoiled in 2017 with ten free days of entry to national parks over the course of the year. That was in celebration of 100 years of the National Park Service. For 2018, there will be four free days offered to all of the country’s national parks.

Monday January 15 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Saturday April 21 – First day of National Park week

Saturday September 22 – National Public Lands Day

Sunday November 11 – Veterans Day

Did you see the supermoon last night? King Tides occur when the orbits of the earth, moon, and sun align so that the earth is at its closest to the moon and sun, resulting in the highest tides of the year. #TidalTuesday pic.twitter.com/bcc4EENNYg — Golden Gate NPS (@GoldenGateNPS) January 2, 2018

In related National Park news, January 15 will also be the final day you can visit Muir Woods without a reservation.