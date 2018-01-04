(ALT105.3) – Excitement is building all over the country for the upcoming superhero movie from Marvel Studios, Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman. Many are eagerly awaiting for the first black superhero to make a huge impact in comic books arrive on the big screen like never before.

Perfect timing to celebrate Black History Month. Many regard the unseen film as one of the most important films of 2018.

Viewing parties are being put together all over the United States for its February 16th release. In Oakland, a Black Panther-themed costume party, “Coming to Wakanda” celebrating the movie is scheduled for January 12th at the Level 13 Ultra Lounge.

In New York City, Glen Greezy tells the Associated Press he plans to see the film when it opens that Friday with 900 of his closest Facebook friends and family. “As the father of two little black boys,” Greezy says. “I’m super excited to have a superhero that looks like them on screen,”

“Other superheroes are great and I see their movies too, but something about having a black man as the main character in a superhero movie is extra appealing.”

Boseman’s T’Challa aka ‘Black Panther’ was first introduced on screen in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. After finding out the truth of who killed his father, T’Challa helps the wanted outlaw Captain America, played by Chris Evans, by hiding him and his best friend Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier from the eyes of the world. Also hidden from the world is his futuristic homeland of Wakanda, where most of the storyline is set in the upcoming movie. As the newly crowned King and protector of Wakanda, T’Challa must keep control of his country and stop his own civil war from spreading across the rest of the world.

The film is directed by Oakland-native Ryan Coogler, best known for his award-winning film Fruitvale Station. Along with Boseman, the star-studded cast includes Angela Bassett (Waiting to Exhale), Lupita Nyong’o (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Michael B. Jordan (Fruitvale Station), Martin Freeman (The Hobbit films), Forest Whitaker (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead), Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit films) and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us).

Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar has been officially selected to produce the movie’s soundtrack.





Black Panther is also set to appear in Avengers: Infinity War due out in theaters on May 4, 2018.

©2018 Entercom All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.