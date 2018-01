Via CBS-SF

An earthquake at a 4.5-4.7 magnitude woke many of us up this Thursday morning.

This detection is linked to the M4.7 #earthquake which shook San Francisco Bay Area, Calif. 5 min ago — EMSC (@LastQuake) January 4, 2018

The quake was centered near Berkeley.

Felt #earthquake M4.7 strikes 65 km NW of San Jose (California) 4 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/xIiPkPX5LF pic.twitter.com/u4NYvZ3knV — EMSC (@LastQuake) January 4, 2018

Yes it was an earthquake in the Bay Area — Magnitude 4.7 earthquake just moments ago centered near Berkeley, California. #earthquake #SF — Ron Lin (@ronlin) January 4, 2018

All reports put it between a 4.5-4.7.

Back-to-back earthquakes (including a 4.0) hit San Jose last week as well.