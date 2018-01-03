Photo: Danny Payne / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

It looks like Brody Dalle is getting the band back together again.

Josh Homme’s better half is reuniting punk outfit the Distillers, teasing the band’s return with a cryptic video shared on social media.

The Distillers debuted with a self-titled debut in 2000, followed by Sing Sing Death House in 2002 and major label debut, Coral Fang, in 2003. 2002 was also the year the Distillers hit the road with No Doubt and Garbage.

“At that point, I’d spent a decade basically the only woman on any given tour,” Garbage singer Shirley Manson remembered in a 2016 interview. “To get to hang with two women who have become pretty good friends of mine was a real privilege. We laughed ourselves sick. We forged deep friendships, and Brody Dalle and I smoked cigarettes, drank alcohol and watched Gwen Stefani run up and down the stadium steps in awe. We’d puff on our cigarettes, take a shot of vodka and say, ‘Wow, I wish I could do that.'”

Dalle married Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme in 2005, and the couple have three children together.

See the Instagram post below.