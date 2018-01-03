Concert crowd

A 2017 study from Australia’s Victoria’s Deakin University surveyed 1,000 people and found that those who partake in communal music experiences, whether it be something as big as a festival, or as small as a night out dancing, have a higher level of satisfaction with their lives.

Findings in the study emphasized how important engaging with music in the company is to one’s wellbeing.

So, what we’re saying is keep going to concerts. They’re good for you.

