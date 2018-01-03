Courtesy Museum Of Ice Cream

The San Francisco edition of the incredibly Instagrammable Museum of Ice Cream has been at 1 Grant Ave. near Union Square since September and has been sold out ever since. If you haven’t had an opportunity to check it out yet & want to, good news, they’re extending their dates through February 26, 2018 & will offer more tickets starting Tuesday morning January 9.

Tickets for the dates of January 10-February 26, 2018 will go on sale for $38 a piece on January 9 at 11 AM PST at museumoficecream.com.

In related Museum of Ice Cream news their Los Angeles location to a bigger spot in 2018 & have opened another Museum in Miami.

For more, head to Museum of Ice Cream’s website.