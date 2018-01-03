The San Francisco edition of the incredibly Instagrammable Museum of Ice Cream has been at 1 Grant Ave. near Union Square since September and has been sold out ever since. If you haven’t had an opportunity to check it out yet & want to, good news, they’re extending their dates through February 26, 2018 & will offer more tickets starting Tuesday morning January 9.
Did you hear? We are releasing TICKETS for MOIC SAN FRANCISCO on January 9th at 11AM PST for Jan 10-Feb 26 2018 🙌We heard your sugar-filled screams loud and clear…Get ready for ice cream MAGIC✨🍦 — 🎟: $38 for all (kids under 3 are free) 🕓: Jan 10 – Feb 26 2018 (closed on Tuesdays) 🍦: Multiple tastings of ice cream included with ticket purchase ✌🏾: 6 tickets per checkout 🛒: Tickets can be purchased on our website – LINK IN BIO 🌈: Image by @katiegibbsphoto
Tickets for the dates of January 10-February 26, 2018 will go on sale for $38 a piece on January 9 at 11 AM PST at museumoficecream.com.
In related Museum of Ice Cream news their Los Angeles location to a bigger spot in 2018 & have opened another Museum in Miami.
