In-N-Out Hot Cocoa Courtesy @lmvlsocal/Living Mi Vida Loca

In its 70-year history, In-N-Out Burger has rarely made changes, or additions to its menu. Back in the early 2000s they made lemonade available and in late 2017 another drink has become a permanent addition to the menu, hot cocoa.

They cost $1.60 & marshmallows are an optional add on. The drink started appearing in mid-December.

In-N-Out’s hot cocoa is made with hot water, not milk & is expected to be available year-round, not just during winter. It’s also free on rainy days for kids 12 & under, Eater has confirmed.

Though this menu addition gives us some hope, the popular burger chain has given no indication that they’ll be adding bacon, avocado, or veggie burgers to the menu despite past rumors & petitions.

In related news, Vallejo is about to get their first In-N-Out location in 2018.