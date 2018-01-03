Apr 23, 2017; Indio, CA, USA; Danielle Carriere and Ryan Patterson dance as Group Love performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

Last year, we highlighted the creepy (& hopefully fake) post of 56-year old West Covina, California’s “Gordie” and his search for a female Coachella companion.

A day after the 2018 Coachella lineup drop, we have another sketchy post on Craigslist from someone claiming to be an EDM producer & is offering free artist passes to two women to accompany him on an all-access adventure. They have to hate Diplo, though.

The poster is asking applicants to send photos, but assures he has no romantic interest and that he’s “not some creepy dude that’s going to lurch on you”. His two best V-neck-wearing bros will be judging the photos and make a decision on who the best candidates are.

‘Candidates’ must also play A&R and provide a one-paragraph critique of this producer/creepy guy’s music. This is so you can be ready to discuss his music while around industry professionals.

You must extend any invites to afterparties to this dude. Oh, and he smokes a lot of weed so you have to be cool with that.

If you don’t want to mess around with this unnamed DJ (& you shouldn’t want to) Tickets for both weekends of Coachella go on sale Friday January 5 and GA tix will run you ~$429.