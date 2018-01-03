Filed Under:Applebee's, Blue Moon
Sep 7, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; A nearly full moon rises over the Blue Moon Taproom in right field in the ninth inning of the game between the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Each month now it seems like we can expect some sort of cheap drink deal from Applebee’s. October had the $1 margaritas (‘Dollaritas’) & December had $1 Long Island Iced Teas. Now, for the entire month of January it’s all about $2 10-ounce Blue Moons.

The deal does coincide with the actual Blue Moon that’ll be in the sky on January 31, so that might have something to do with it.

The restaurants is also launching a $12.99 all you can eat menu if you’re into that.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From THE NEW ALT 105.3

Subsonic PlaylistsGet the latest playlist.
Soundcheck PlaylistsGet the latest playlist and the archive!

Listen Live