Each month now it seems like we can expect some sort of cheap drink deal from Applebee’s. October had the $1 margaritas (‘Dollaritas’) & December had $1 Long Island Iced Teas. Now, for the entire month of January it’s all about $2 10-ounce Blue Moons.

The only thing better than a cold draft of Blue Moon® is a cold draft of Blue Moon® that costs just two bucks. And there’s no time better than now to enjoy one. pic.twitter.com/aUuDyOYH3D — Applebee's (@Applebees) January 3, 2018

The deal does coincide with the actual Blue Moon that’ll be in the sky on January 31, so that might have something to do with it.

The restaurants is also launching a $12.99 all you can eat menu if you’re into that.