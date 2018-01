(Photo by Steven Ferdman/© Sipa USA)

San Jose’s competitive eater Matt Stonie took down the Harold & Kumar White Castle Challenge in a gut-busting 15 minutes.

The 9,660 calorie meal features 30 sliders, 5 large fries, and 4 large Cherry Cokes.

That is over 15 pounds of White Castle.

