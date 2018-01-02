As of January 1, 2018, California became the sixth state to allow recreational marijuana sales from licensed shops to anyone with an ID showing that they’re 21 years of age, or older.

Sit back, relax, legally enjoy your recreational marijuana, and learn all about California’s mind-blowingly complicated new cannabis economy (in 18 minutes). https://t.co/918YeJsrwv — Wilson Walker (@Wilson_Walker) January 2, 2018

You might have noticed that not all dispensaries in the state are currently able to sell marijuana as of yet, but there are many in the Bay Area that are licensed to & these are the places you can get it:

San Jose

Harborside

Caliva

Airfield Supply Company

Berkeley

Cannabis Buyer’s Club Of Berkeley

Berkeley Patients Group

Berkeley Patients Care Collective

Oakland

Harborside

Blum Oakland

Magnolia Oakland

Purple Heart Patient Center

Phytologie

Oakland Community Partners

Telegraph Health Center

Richmond

7 Stars

Green Remedy Collective

Holistic Healing Collective

San Francisco locations are expected to be added to the list on, or after January 6.

It’s worth noting that driving high can get you a DUI as well. Smoking while driving, or as a passenger is still illegal in California.

