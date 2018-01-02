As of January 1, 2018, California became the sixth state to allow recreational marijuana sales from licensed shops to anyone with an ID showing that they’re 21 years of age, or older.
You might have noticed that not all dispensaries in the state are currently able to sell marijuana as of yet, but there are many in the Bay Area that are licensed to & these are the places you can get it:
San Jose
- Harborside
- Caliva
- Airfield Supply Company
Berkeley
- Cannabis Buyer’s Club Of Berkeley
- Berkeley Patients Group
- Berkeley Patients Care Collective
Oakland
- Harborside
- Blum Oakland
- Magnolia Oakland
- Purple Heart Patient Center
- Phytologie
- Oakland Community Partners
- Telegraph Health Center
Richmond
- 7 Stars
- Green Remedy Collective
- Holistic Healing Collective
San Francisco locations are expected to be added to the list on, or after January 6.
It’s worth noting that driving high can get you a DUI as well. Smoking while driving, or as a passenger is still illegal in California.
Still have questions about the new laws & regulations? Head here.