Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Børns is back, and he’s got Lana Del Rey in tow.

Related: Lana Del Rey Announces North American Tour Dates



“God Save Our Young Blood” is the singer’s new track, and it’s got something for fans of both artists to love. The track boasts a moody, swinging chorus reminiscent of Del Rey’s recent work, with her distinctive vocals prominent in the mix.

The track is from Bjorns’ upcoming sophomore album, Blue Madonna, which is due to debut on Jan. 12.

Listen to “God Save Our Young Blood feat. Lana Del Rey” and check out the full album tracklist below.

1. God Save Our Young Blood feat. Lana Del Rey

2. Faded Heart

3. Sweet Dreams

4. We Don’t Care

5. Man

6. Iceberg

7. Second Night of Summer

8. I Don’t Want You Back

9. Tension (Interlude)

10. Supernatural

11. Blue Madonna

12. Bye-bye Darling