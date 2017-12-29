January is a great time to put the New Year’s resolutions on hold, of course, by sitting o the couch with Netflix.
It’s also a great time of the year to snuggle up to Netflix & chill. So what’s coming to Netflix in January? We’ve got you covered.
Some highlights include for Netflix’s programming this month include:
– Fan favorites like Apollo 13 and Love Actually will return to the streaming service in Janaury.
– Movies from the Batman, Bring It On, and Godfather series will hit Netflix as well in Janaury.
– The fourth season of the hit series Grace & Frankie premieres on Netflix next month.
Here’s the complete list of movies and TV shows that will premiere on Netflix next month:
January 1:
10,000 B.C.
30 Days of Night
Age Of Shadows
AlphaGo
America’s Sweethearts
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Caddyshack
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Defiance
Definitely, Maybe
Eastsiders: Season 3
Furry Vengeance
Glacé: Season 1
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
King Kong
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
License to Wed
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Lovesick: Season 3
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Marie Antoinette
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
National Treasure
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Somebody Feed Phil
Stardust
Strictly Ballroom
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The First Time
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Italian Job
The Lovely Bones
The Shawshank Redemption
The Truman Show
The Vault
Training Day
Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
Troy
Wedding Crashers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
January 2:
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Mustang Island
Rent
January 5:
Before I Wake
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1
Rotten
January 6:
Episodes: Season 1-5
January 8:
The Conjuring
January 10:
47 Meters Down
Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
In The Deep
January 12:
Colony: Season 2
Disjointed: Part 2
The Man Who Would Be Polka King
The Polka King
Tom Segura: Disgraceful
January 14:
Wild Hogs
January 15:
2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
Rehenes
Unrest
January 16:
Dallas Buyers Club
Katt Williams: Great America
Rita: Season 4
January 17:
Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show
Friday Night Tykes: Season 4
January 18:
Bad Day for the Cut
Tiempos de guerra: Season 1
January 19:
Drug Lords: Season 1
Grace and Frankie: Season 4
The Open House
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1
January 23:
Todd Glass: Act Happy
January 25:
Acts of Vengeance
January 26:
A Futile and Stupid Gesture
Dirty Money
Llama Llama: Season 1
Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar
One Day at a Time: Season 2
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6
January 28:
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-3
January 29:
The Force
January 30:
Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Retribution: Season 1
January 31:
Cars 3