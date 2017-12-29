(Momentum Pictures)

Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair headline a new dark comedy about a 24 hour period where suburban parents try to kill their children.

The Ryan family are a typical suburban family with dad Brent (Cage) longing for his past glory, mom Kendall (Blair) frustrated by life as a homemaker, high-school sophomore Carly (Anne Winters) obsessing over popularity and her boyfriend, and pre-adolescent Joshua (Zachary Arthur). This all changes when a mysterious force compels local parents to try and kill their progeny.

From the trailer, the film by writer-director Brian Taylor (Crank, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance) gives us the perfect vehicle for some crazy Nic Cage overacting at its best.

The film got strong reviews when it made the festival curcuit earlier this year.

Mom And Dad is out in select theaters and on demand January 19th.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.