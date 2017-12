One option to kick off your new year is heading to San Francisco’s Ocean Beach to create some massive sand drawings with earthscape artist, Andres Amador & Elemental Arts.

The drop-in style event is free to attend and is taking place on New Year’s Day from 12:30 – 5 PM on Ocean Beach near the Cliff House.

You’ll be using rakes to create the art & they’ll be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you have your own feel free to bring it.

You RSVP for the event on Facebook.