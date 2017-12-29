(Photo: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

So long Flavortown.

Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen & Bar in Time Square will close on December 31.

New York Times food critic, Pete Wells, who classically lampooned the restaurant in a 2012 review took notice.

I guess it’s time to give up on getting those questions answered. https://t.co/ak7ThC3Y0h — Pete Wells (@pete_wells) December 28, 2017

One of Pete’s unanswerable questions was:

“When you hung that sign by the entrance that says, WELCOME TO FLAVOR TOWN!, were you just messing with our heads?”

According to Eater NYC, the reason for the closure is still a mystery as the restaurant was one of the most profitable independent shops in America racking in $17 million in sales in 2016.

For whatever reason, so long to donkey sauce and all the rest of Guy’s crazy menu.

