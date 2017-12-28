(© Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)

A new PSA for My Brother’s Keeper Alliance features appearances from Stephen Curry, Chance The Rapper, and former president Barack Obama.

The goal of the PSA and the Obama Foundation backed My Brother’s Keeper Alliance is to “take action and stand for the idea of opportunity for everyone.”

“I want you to know, you matter,” Obama states in the PSA. “There is nothing, not a single thing, that’s more important to the future of America than whether or not young people all across this country can achieve their dreams.”

Curry and Obama appeared in a previous PSA for the organization where the then president gives the NBA star tips on his shooting form.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.