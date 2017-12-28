(Courtesy of Starbucks)

Ring in the New Year with one of the limited edition mochas from Starbucks.

Last year the coffee giant released Tuxedo Mocha beverages but this year they will treat coffee enthusiast with three Black and White Mochas.

Black and White Mocha

Hot espresso is poured over dark mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce, which is then melted into a wonderfully rich concoction. Steamed milk is added to this silky swirl of dark mocha and white chocolatey goodness to balance the richness. The beverage is topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of sparkly chocolate sequins. Customers can enjoy it hot or iced.

Black and White Hot Cocoa

Dark mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce are combined with steamed milk to create rich swirls. It’s finished with whipped cream and chocolate sequins.

Black and White Mocha Frappuccino

The blended beverage is a delicious combination of dark mocha sauce, white chocolate mocha sauce, Frappuccino® roast coffee, milk and ice blended together. It’s topped with whipped cream and chocolate sequins.

All three are available at participating Starbucks now through the first week of January, while supplies last.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.