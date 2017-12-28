On January 1, 2018 several new laws will go into effect in the state of California. That includes AB 1303, which will allow drivers with a note from a dermatologist to apply additional window tint to their car.
The existing law prohibits California drivers from operating a vehicle with any object, or material placed, displayed, installed, or applied inside, or outside the vehicle that obstructs the driver’s clear view.
Currently, there’s several regulations that apply to windshields, front-side windows, and back windows & you can read up on those at CaliforniaCarLaws.com
The new AB 1303 law will allows drivers with a dermatologist’s note to apply a “clear, colorless, and transparent film material” to their car windows to block out UV rays. You will need to present the note to an officer if pulled over for a violation.
For more on the new law, read up on it here
