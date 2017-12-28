Filed Under:Netflix

Netflix is once again here to help you put your children to bed early on New Year’s Eve with their kid-friendly “Countdowns” feature.

Using characters from shows like True and the Rainbow KingdomLarvaWord PartyPuffin RockBeat BugsSkylanders AcademyAll Hail King Julien, and Trollhunters you can let them countdown to the start of the new year anytime between now &…January 31, 2018.

Search ‘Countdowns’ & let ’em get hyped on counting down the end of 2017 at any time really. The peak time for parents to show their kids a countdown video was 8 PM the last few years.

For more, head to Uproxx.

 

