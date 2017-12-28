Filed Under:Cauldron Ice Cream, San Jose, Santa Clara
If losing weight is part of your New Year’s resolution then you should stay clear of Santa Clara County in 2018.

Orage County’s popular Cauldron Ice Cream will be opening multiple locations to serve their small batch specialty ice cream.

Cauldron is known for it’s unique and changing flavors, their rose-shaped scoops, and their signature bubble waffle cones – known as puffles.

Look for locations in San Jose, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Sunnyvale, and Santa Clara in the new year.

Their menu rotates each month but it is always delectable.

 

Popular Cauldron Ice Cream Is Coming To The Bay In 2018

 

