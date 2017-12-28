With the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state of California beginning January 1, 2018 many are seeing it as a cause for celebration. Several Bay Area dispensaries who have been approved to begin recreational sales on New Year’s Day will be hosting parties, ribbon cuttings, and more.

San Jose’s Caliva (1695 S 7th St.) will hosting their ‘FWEEDOM’ event and handing out gift boxes up to $500 in value to the first 100 customers in line starting at 8 AM. They’ll also have on site massages, acupuncture, food trucks & more. Here’s the Facebook event page.

Harborside’s Oakland (1840 Embarcadero) & San Jose (1365 N 10th St.) locations will have brass bands playing and prizes for the first 100 people in line. The Oakland location will open at 6 AM on New Year’s Day while the SJ location will open at 9 AM. For more head here.

KindPeoples Collective in Santa Cruz will have a ribbon-cutting at 7 AM on New Year’s Day.

Berkeley Patients Group (2366 San Pablo Ave.) will host a ribbon-cutting as well at 6 AM on New Year’s Day & are expecting big lines. They’ll also roll out the green carper & have a Photo Booth. More on that event here.

Many more Bay Area dispensaries could be approved for recreational sales on the final weekend of 2017 so some last-minute events might pop up.

Also, be aware that driving stoned can also result in a DUI. California traffic safety officials have begun rolling out their ‘Drive High/Get A DUI’ campaign this week.