(Courtesy of Golden State Warriors)

The Bay Area is home to a large and vibrant Chinese-American community and the Golden State Warriors are celebrating that fact with new uniforms.

The alternate jerseys and shorts incorporate traditional Chinese motifs and include the Chinese characters for prosperity on the waistline.

The Chinese Heritage Uniforms will be worn in select games in 2018 including:

Thursday, January 25 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Wednesday, February 28 at Washington Wizards

Thursday, March 8 vs. San Antonio Spurs

Saturday, March 17 at Phoenix Suns

Monday, March 19 at San Antonio Spurs

Thursday, March 29 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Saturday, March 31 at Sacramento Kings

Tuesday, April 3 at Oklahoma City Thunder

Chinese Heritage merchandise, including hats, shirts, and sweatshirts, is available now at warriors.com along with jerseys for every player on the current roster.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.