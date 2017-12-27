Filed Under:Dallon Weekes, Panic! at the Disco
Bassist Dallon Weekes of Panic! at the Disco at Henry Maier Festival Park during Summerfest on July 9, 2016, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Panic! At The Disco bassist Dallon Weekes has announced his departure from the band after being a member for the past eight years.

Weekes will be focusing on his new project – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me. You can hear the track ‘Choke’ here:

As for Panic! At The Disco’s future, as long as Brendon Urie is making music under the moniker we’ll continue to hear from them. A new Panic! Christmas song was released earlier this month and a new album could very well be on the way in 2018.

 

