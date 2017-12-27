Panic! At The Disco bassist Dallon Weekes has announced his departure from the band after being a member for the past eight years.
For the last eight years I've had the incredible opportunity to perform in Panic! At The Disco. While I’m sad to announce that my time with Panic! has come to an end, I’m excited to continue making music with my new project ‘I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’ @idkhow . I’m grateful for the chance I’ve had to be part of Panic! At The Disco for nearly a decade. I will always consider myself indebted to those who made me feel welcome to be a part of P!ATD. You changed my life. Thank you all.
Weekes will be focusing on his new project – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me. You can hear the track ‘Choke’ here:
As for Panic! At The Disco’s future, as long as Brendon Urie is making music under the moniker we’ll continue to hear from them. A new Panic! Christmas song was released earlier this month and a new album could very well be on the way in 2018.