Bassist Dallon Weekes of Panic! at the Disco at Henry Maier Festival Park during Summerfest on July 9, 2016, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Panic! At The Disco bassist Dallon Weekes has announced his departure from the band after being a member for the past eight years.

Weekes will be focusing on his new project – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me. You can hear the track ‘Choke’ here:

As for Panic! At The Disco’s future, as long as Brendon Urie is making music under the moniker we’ll continue to hear from them. A new Panic! Christmas song was released earlier this month and a new album could very well be on the way in 2018.