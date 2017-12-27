Photo courtesy of David LaRouche (Instagram/davidlarouche17)

For those into the notoriously cheap beer, Pabst Blue Ribbon, this is a Christmas miracle. The company released a limited amount of PBR 99-packs this month, but unfortunately, they were only available at liquor stores in the Canadian province of Quebec.

Those who managed to get their hands on a 99-pack seemed pretty stoked about it.

If Pabst Blue Ribbon ever extends this limited edition release to America, we’ll let you know.

For more, head to Esquire.