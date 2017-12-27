11/11/2017 - U2 play Trafalgar Square in the lead up to the MTV European Music Awards, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

A new Rolling Stone interview with U2 frontman, Bono, gave us some insight into the inspiration behind the band’s new album ‘Songs of Experience’ & the frontman’s near death experience.

What’s really grabbing people’s attention from the interview is Bono’s take on modern music. Though he believes a rock & roll revolution is nearing, he does state that “music has gotten very girly.”

Bono adds that it isn’t necessarily a bad thing & that hip-hop “is the only place for young male anger at the moment”.

To read the rest of the interview, which also touches on his thoughts on streaming services & the modern music industry, head to Rolling Stone.