San Francisco’s Real Escape Game by SCRAP returns to AT&T Park on Saturday, February 3, 2018 to give you the opportunity to solve your way out of the confines of the stadium.

There will be three sessions on February 3 with each last about 1.5 hours. They’ll be at 11 AM, 3 PM, and 7 PM and you can purchase tix for $38 each at realescapegame.com. Tickets will also be available for $45 at the door if they’re still available.

This escape room doesn’t require teams, but if you do want to participate as a team there’s no limit to how small, or large it can be. You’ll have to scour the ballpark for clues and solve puzzles to escape.

For more, head here.

