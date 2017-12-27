(Photo: Bob Stanton-USA TODAY Sports)

San Francisco’s Real Escape Game by SCRAP returns to AT&T Park on Saturday, February 3, 2018 to give you the opportunity to solve your way out of the confines of the stadium.

SCRAP is starting off the new year with a home run! Escape from AT&T Park 2018: The Ninth Inning Comeback is taking place at San Francisco’s very own @ATTPark on February 3rd, 2018! Tickets on sale now! #ATTParkEscapehttps://t.co/GwYRRuXkiW pic.twitter.com/WmZE5G68of — Real Escape Game (@realegame) December 26, 2017

There will be three sessions on February 3 with each last about 1.5 hours. They’ll be at 11 AM, 3 PM, and 7 PM and you can purchase tix for $38 each at realescapegame.com. Tickets will also be available for $45 at the door if they’re still available.

This escape room doesn’t require teams, but if you do want to participate as a team there’s no limit to how small, or large it can be. You’ll have to scour the ballpark for clues and solve puzzles to escape.

For more, head here.