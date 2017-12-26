New Year’s Eve is almost here & Bay Area public transportation services will be providing extended service throughout the night & many of them are doing so at no charge.

Our Holiday Service Schedule for Christmas and New Year’s. Save, Like, Print or store it in your memory bank. Full Schedule: https://t.co/MUhwiIgURq #Caltrain pic.twitter.com/sCzIy862NK — Caltrain (@Caltrain) December 22, 2017

MUNI, Caltrain, & VTA will all be offering free service between 8 PM on New Year’s Eve & 5 AM on New Year’s Day.

MUNI will also be providing double owl service & special metro shuttles between West Portal & 4th & King St. from 2:15 AM & 5 AM.

Caltrain will provide Sunday service with extra capacity for trains heading to San Francisco on New Year’s Eve & the last southbound train back towards San Jose will depart San Francisco at 2 AM, or when full. Both Caltrain & MUNI advise you to NOT use your Clipper Card during free service hours.

BART will be running additional service through 3 AM on New Year’s Day & the 2018 fare increases will not take effect until 8 AM that day. For more on how BART NYE service will work head to bart.gov.

Driving this New Year’s Eve? AAA is offering their Tipsy Tow service from 6 PM on NYE to 6 AM on New Year’s Day. They will drive you & your car up to 10 miles.