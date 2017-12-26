Burning Man 2015 (credit: Frank Quirarte Photo)

Organizers for the annual Burning Man Festival say ticket prices will not go up this coming summer.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, tickets will range from $190 to $1,200 each and vehicle passes stay at $80. Most of the main on-sale ticket release will occur sometime in March 2018. “Burners” will be able to pre-register early for Burning Man tickets in January.

Pre-sale registration runs from January 24th at noon to the 26th with ticket sales scheduled for January 31st. Those tickets run $990 and $1,200 each.

Burning Man in the Black Rock Desert, roughly 110 miles north of Reno runs the week before Labor Day.

