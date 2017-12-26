Cast of 'Roseanne' (credit: Adam Rose/ABC)

On Christmas Day, ABC released three new hilarious videos promoting the return of one of their biggest and unprecedented sitcoms, ‘Roseanne’.

One of the videos pokes fun at the return of the Conner Family patriarch Dan Conner, played by John Goodman. In the video, Roseanne asks Dan and daughter Becky, played by the original actress Lecy Goranson, how the basketball game is going. Dan reacts with “But I still think the Bulls of 96-97 would have beaten these guys any time.”

Roseanne responds with “You can’t live in the past, Dan! When things are gone, they’re gone forever.”





Watch the other two promos, here…









The new reboot will bring the original series regulars including Sarah Gilbert, Michael Fishman and current “Big Bang Theory” stars Johnny Galecki and Laurie Metcalf. Sarah Chalke, who played “Becky 2” when Goranson left the show to attend college, returns to the show as a new character, Andrea, a woman that hires Becky to be her surrogate.

